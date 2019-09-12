mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoop Dogg & Migos Unite For Bizarre "Addams Family" Collab "My Family"

Mitch Findlay
September 12, 2019 13:30
Nothing screams "Addams Family" like kid-friendly, crossover hip-hop.


When the Migos said they excel at securing the bag, they weren't kidding. Somehow, fate (or a more nefarious force) has led them to this strange place, holding it down as part of the Adamms Family soundtrack. At least Snoop Dogg is in the actual movie. Either way, the first collaboration between Snoop Dogg, Migos, Rock Mafia, and Karol G has arrived, albeit in overseas markets. Given everything you'd likely expect about the track's kid-friendly vibe, it's likely your predictions won't be too far off. 

Lo and behold, it's zany, wacky, and oddly inspirational. Themes of familial unity, which appear to be the centerpiece of the film itself, come alive in ghoulish fashion. As expected, Quavo delivers a phoned-in verse, but can you really blame him? It's simply for the children at this point. Should you find yourself intrigued by what this bizarre concoction has in store, look no further than "My Family." Should you have peeped the movie's trailer, you've already heard your fair share.

Quotable Lyrics

They say that we mean
They say that we rude 
They say we got problems
But we say it's cool

