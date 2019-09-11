One day, Hollywood producers will find themselves running dry of remake-worthy material - but it is not this day. By now you've likely heard of the upcoming Addams Family flick, which stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Middler, Snoop himself (as Cousin It!) and many more. With the star-studded animated film set to arrive this Halloween, it would appear that MGM studios are looking to lace the flick with an anachronistically contemporary soundtrack. Now, the first single has been officially revealed, and it features none other than Snoop Dogg and Migos.

HipHopDX shared a few quotes from an MGM press release, explaining the decision to link the Atlanta trio and the Doggfather for a kid's movie bop. "Christina Aguilera, Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop Dogg are all powerhouse talents. "We could not have asked for a better lineup of global superstars to help audiences embrace the weird and celebrate the absurd with two brand-new songs that perfectly compliment this fresh fun take on MGM’s beloved franchise, just in time for Halloween.”

Look for Snoop and Migos' new song "My Family," featuring Karol G and Rock Mafia, to drop on Friday, September 13th.

[via]