Snoop Dogg and his wife have been together for over twenty years and they're still going strong. They support each other in their business endeavours and are always there to deal with any personal struggles that come along. Life isn't easy but when you have your equal by your side, things can feel a lot simpler. Snoop and Shante Broadus have found their happily ever after but they spend each day as if it may be their last as a couple. This week, the legendary rapper shared an adorable photo of himself and his lady, reminding everybody that nothing can come between them.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tagging his wife in the post, Snoop mentioned the rollercoaster ride they've both been on throughout the last two decades and a bit, telling everyone that it hasn't always been rainbows and butterflies. "Through the ups and downs smiles and. Frowns stayed down for the come up," wrote the Doggfather on his Instagram account.

Much of Snoop's social content deals with current events, laughing through the madness of today's world. He loves to alleviate people's anxiety with memes and jokes but sometimes, it's time to get real and show love to those that have supported you all along. Yesterday was that day for Snoop and Shante.

To twenty more years together!