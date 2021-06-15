Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus have been together for much of his commercial career. Managing the early part of his career, the Boss Lady Entertainment CEO has done more for the West Coast legend than what's expected in the traditional wife role. Less than a week ago, after joining Def Jam, Snoop appointed his wife as his new manager.

The appointment arrived just in time for the release of Shante's first book "Paid the Cost to be the Boss Lady," and just in time for the couple's 24th wedding anniversary. The couple took to Instagram to share the news of the landmark, declaring their long-established love for each other.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"Happy anniversary. @bosslady_ent," penned the rap mogul on Instagram, tagging his wife and adding in a series of heart emojis. "Here's 2 24 more," he finished. He then attached an adorable picture of the couple affectionately embracing each other.

Shante left a comment wishing her hubby a "Happy Anniversary," complementing the post with a ton of blue hearts. As mentioned, Shante has recently taken over the role of Snoop's official manager. In the new if, she will oversee Snoop's full portfolio of business ventures and investments.

“The industry at large is seeing a major shift in more representation of Black women in key executive roles. I am excited to enter this official position, helping to further expand Snoop’s wide-ranging empire,” said Shante of her new gig. “I have been by Snoop’s side for over two decades, so together with the rest of the team, our goal is to strengthen Snoop’s legacy as a brand with the loyalty and trust of our guidance that has made Snoop who he is today.”

Snoop expressed enthusiasm to have his wife take over as manager. “Shante has been guiding my career behind the scenes from day one,” says Snoop about his new mangement. “She has always been my final gut check with all my decisions, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. I am grateful to have her as my official manager, helping to build the Snoop Dogg empire together.”

Congrats to the power couple on celebrating 24 years!