Following a brief back-and-forth between the two protegés of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem have been working extremely closely with one another recently. Earlier this year, the two linked up on "From The D 2 The LBC" which landed on Eminem's Curtain Call 2. They announced that they'll be bringing their collaboration to the VMA stage this month for a groundbreaking performance.

As the two artists continue to get deeper into the metaverse and the NFT world, they revealed that the upcoming VMA performance will be set on a stag inspired by the Otherside metaverse. The Yung Labs-created virtual world isn't fully developed but it's intended on utilizing NFTs and ApeCoin cryptocurrency. It seems like both Snoop and Em are helping boost the platform before its launch.



Snoop Dogg and Eminem perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg announced his acquisition of Death Row Records. Shortly after, he revealed his plans to launch the record label as the first in the digital space. It seems like his upcoming performance is another move towards creating the first NFT label.

The VMAs will be taking place on Aug. 28th at New Jersey's Prudential Center. Along with Snoop and Eminem, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and more will also hit the touch the stage. The show begins at 8 p.m. EST.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the MTV VMAs.