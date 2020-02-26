Snoop Dogg has been at the center of countless hip-hop classics, many of which were crafted alongside his trusted friend and collaborator Dr. Dre. Be it "Dre Day," "Nothin But A G Thang," the entirety of Snoop's Doggystyle debut, or even early millennium cuts like "Just Dippin" and "The Next Episode," Snoop and Dre have earned a place in the pantheon of classic hip-hop duos. Many fans of all ages understand that, and as such, the mere sight of them is enough to evoke waves of nostalgia.

As a proven master of the throwback pic, Snoop Dogg has continuously stacked his Instagram feed with enough gems to keep any self-respecting purist satisfied. This recent one is no exception, showcasing Dre and Snoop in the early stages of their careers without the slightest clue as to how massive their respective legacies would become. Thirty years deep, countless hits.

"Classic hip hop in front of a fly ass car," captions Snoop, completely self-aware of his own cultural impact. To make the picture even more badass, fellow NWA alumni MC Ren came through in the comment section, instantly making me think of "Chin Check" and subsequently start listening to "Chin Check." Come to think of it, everyone should probably listen to "Chin Check," the song that briefly found Snoop holding it down as an unofficial NWA member.

Check out the picture below, and hit the comment section with your favorite Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre collaboration? Is it "Lay Low?" "G Thang?" "Imagine?" "The Wash?" So many options, so little time.