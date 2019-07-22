Snoop Dogg's Instagram has become a goldmine for historical snaps, a welcome side-effect of nearly thirty-years in the rap game. We've seen him share throwback pictures of his Death Row days, some of which can be seen here, including a historical gem with Tupac and MC Hammer. Yet one of The Doggfather's most iconic partnerships emerged when he met Dr. Dre, winning him a spot as the Doc's protege; what followed was a musical partnership like no other, and Snoop's prints can be found all over The Chronic. From that point onward, Snoop and Dre consistently delivered fire, with their most recent batch arriving on 2016's Compton.

Today, however, Snoop decided to bring it back to 92, when the pair first began work on an eventual hip-hop classic. In the image, which features their younger selves posing in black and white, Snoop calls back to "Nothin Like A G Thang," wordlessly invoking some iconic lyrics: "Compton and Long Beach together, now you know you in trouble."

Check out the image below, and be sure to pay respect to The Doc and The Dogg - an enduring team with one of the strongest joint discographies in the game. Which is your favorite collaboration between Dre and Snoop? Sound off below.