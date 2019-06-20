We hope you're saving up some extra concert cash because Snoop Dogg and Bobby Dee Presents CEO Bobby Dee are partnering up to produce live shows. The pair's multi-million dollar entertainment company is called Uncle Snoop's Army, according to Billboard. "Snoop Dogg has been coming to my concerts for years," said Dee in a press release. "It was the right time for us to partner and bring exciting live concerts to the world while also creating a platform for new and seasoned artists."

Their July 27 and 28 "Once Upon a Time in the LBC" festival that will take place in Snoop's hometown of Long Beach, California, sold out in 20 minutes. The two-day event will feature artists like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, The Game, DMX, Blueface, and Too $hort. Uncle Snoop's' Army and Bobby Dee Presents also planned a three-day festival called "The King of the West" for the fall. That will be a #TheMarathonContinues event created in the memory of Nipsey Hussle. It will be held at the SAP Arena in San Jose, California and will feature performances by Ice Cube, E-40, Snoop, Warren G, The Game, and Psycho Realm.

For Dee, this is the first time he's taking on producing large festival events. He began decades ago promoting night club shows with a wide range of artists including Eazy-E and New Kids on the Block.