They've planned a Long Beach festival for the summer and a #Marathon Continues event for the fall.
We hope you're saving up some extra concert cash because Snoop Dogg and Bobby Dee Presents CEO Bobby Dee are partnering up to produce live shows. The pair's multi-million dollar entertainment company is called Uncle Snoop's Army, according to Billboard. "Snoop Dogg has been coming to my concerts for years," said Dee in a press release. "It was the right time for us to partner and bring exciting live concerts to the world while also creating a platform for new and seasoned artists."
Their July 27 and 28 "Once Upon a Time in the LBC" festival that will take place in Snoop's hometown of Long Beach, California, sold out in 20 minutes. The two-day event will feature artists like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, The Game, DMX, Blueface, and Too $hort. Uncle Snoop's' Army and Bobby Dee Presents also planned a three-day festival called "The King of the West" for the fall. That will be a #TheMarathonContinues event created in the memory of Nipsey Hussle. It will be held at the SAP Arena in San Jose, California and will feature performances by Ice Cube, E-40, Snoop, Warren G, The Game, and Psycho Realm.
For Dee, this is the first time he's taking on producing large festival events. He began decades ago promoting night club shows with a wide range of artists including Eazy-E and New Kids on the Block.