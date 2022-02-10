This is a monumental week for Snoop Dogg. The Rap icon is gearing up for what is expected to be one of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows ever, and just ahead of the epic display, it was shared today (February 9) that Snoop has acquired Death Row Records. Of course, this comes months after he took a new position over at Def Jam and all in all, things seemed to be flowing effortlessly for the Rap veteran.

However, on the heels of his Death Row news comes a report by TMZ stating that Snoop has been sued for sexual assault. The outlet reported that a woman only identified as Jane Doe in court documents claimed that the rapper "forced oral sex on her back in 2013."



Evan Agostini / Staff / Getty Images

According to TMZ, Jane Doe alleged that on May 29, 2013, she went to a Snoop Dogg concert and after it was over, Snoop's friend Bishop Don Juan offered to give her a ride back home. She reportedly fell asleep during the ride and alleged that when she woke up, she realized she was at Bishop's house and not her own.

The lawsuit says, "Plaintiff was exhausted and fell asleep at [Bishop's] home." She says she awoke at 4 AM the next morning and Bishop "removed his penis from his pants and forced his penis in Plaintiff's face," and "repeatedly shoved his penis into Plaintiff's mouth." She says in the suit, Bishop "discriminated against and harassed Plaintiff because of Plaintiff's sex and gender."

Then, the story takes another turn as Jane Doe, who also said she is a model and a dancer, claimed that Bishop Don Juan "gave her a dress and told her to put it on so they could go to Snoop's studio." She said Bishop wanted to check in to see if Snoop would hire her for a gig. According to her, when they got there she had a stomach ache and needed to defecate, and she alleged that while she was sitting on the toilet, Snoop came in, put his crotch in her face, and "forced oral sex on her."

Jane Doe also put in her suit that Snoop refused to hire her for the gig because she wasn't willing to "give oral sex." Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg's team has reportedly told TMZ that the entire story is a lie and this woman is only looking for a payday. She reportedly sought $10 million but "was rejected," and it is unclear what specific damages she is seeking against both Snoop and Bishop Don Juan.

[via]