The tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and eight others in a helicopter crash several weeks ago shook the world to its core. That's how impactful the Los Angeles Lakers legend was. Throughout his career on the court, he employed his Mamba Mentality to win titles and off the court, he used it to be the best father to his girls and an exemplary husband to his longtime love Vanessa Bryant. Not only is the basketball community feeling his loss but the entire world is as well. Gayle King spent time with Lisa Leslie to chat with her about her friendship with the late star and, in a viral clip, she discusses the rape trial that Bryant was involved in in 2003. People are being very critical of her questions and King has since explained that the video going around is from a much longer interview that has yet to air. Despite her explanation, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg have been lobbying against the television personality, urging her to refrain from speaking further about Kobe and even suggesting a "trade" between her and Nancy Pelosi.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Both Pelosi and King were in headline news this week. King for her Kobe Bryant question and Nancy Pelosi for ripping up one of Donald Trump's speeches on live television. With the NBA trade deadline occurring this week, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent want to extend the finish line a bit to allow a trade between Pelosi and King, joking that the "black delegation" no longer wants Gayle on their side.

"Yeah fuck it, get her out of here, at least we still got Whoopi," said Fif in his caption. Snoop posted the same image, adding, "Trade accepted."

