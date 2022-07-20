Snoop Dogg says that it's challenging to work with Eminem and that that's the way the "rap game is supposed to be." The legendary West Coast rapper sat down with Eminem in a video shared on social media in honor of the release of their latest collaboration, “From The D 2 The LBC."

“Yeah, but you killed it though, bro,” Eminem says while talking about Snoop's contribution to the track.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Snoop replies, “You challenge me Marshall. You put me back in my karate school days, where I used to be a young MC and, you know, loved the challenge of having to try new styles and new cadences."

He goes on, “The rap game is supposed to be challenging; it’s supposed to make you dig in your bag. ‘Cause I’ve heard you on other songs with other rappers and you tend to show out, so I wanted to make sure I was going to represent.”

“You showed out," Eminem agrees in the clip.

Eminem and Snoop previously collaborated on The Marshall Mathers LP for the single, “Bitch Please II,” in 2000. They also recently took the stage together during the halftime show at the Super Bowl, back in February.

In addition to sharing his sit-down with Snoop Dogg, Eminem also revealed the merch for his upcoming Curtain Call 2 project on Wednesday. The arcade-themed pieces will be dropping along with the album, next month.

Check out Snoop Dogg's discussion with Eminem below.

