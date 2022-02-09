Snoop Dogg is on fire. This Friday, February 11th, the 50-year-old is set to share his highly anticipated B.O.D.R. project via Death Row Records, which he just so happens to be the brand new – and very proud – owner of.

A Wednesday report from Business Wire reveals that the Long Beach-born lyricist acquired the label from the Blackstone-controlled MNRK Music Group, and is expected to be leading the charge at the brand for the coming years.

As Complex notes, the "Gin N Juice" hitmaker first joined Death Row in 1993, where he shared his debut record, Doggystyle, which includes hits like "G'z and Hustlaz," "Who Am I (What's My Name)?," and "Murder Was The Case," featuring Dat N*gga Daz.

"I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value," Snoop said in a press release shared by Blackstone, adding that it "feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members."

The father of four shared that taking ownership of Death Row "is an extremely meaningful moment for [him]," also giving thanks to both the teams at Blackstone and MNRK, "and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records."

Joey Foley/Getty Images

The rapper has yet to address the exciting news on his own social media page, but rest assured when he does, the celebration will be big.

Check back in with HNHH this Friday to stream Snoop Dogg's forthcoming Bacc On Death Row album.





[Via] [Via]