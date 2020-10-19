On Saturday, October 17th, Eminem celebrated his forty-eighth birthday. Given how widely respected Slim by his peers in the rap game, it wasn't surprising to see many of his friends and collaborators coming through to share some kind words. Naturally, Shady Records veteran 50 Cent was quick to offer Em his well-wishes alongside a few throwback pictures highlighting their journey throughout the years: "happy Birthday Em Love you wishing you many more God bless you."

And while a few people recently felt some type of way about Snoop Dogg's stance that Eminem was not a top-ten rapper, it's clear that the Doggfather has nothing but love for his "Bitch Please 2" collaborator. "Libra gang, Libra gang," begins Snoop, in an IG video message. "Slim Shady, happy birthday to you cuzzo. Libra gang, man. Keep living your life. Be safe, be smart, be sharp, and keep being you. Much love from the king of the west coast. Love you my dawg. Happy birthday, Eminem."

Royce Da 5'9" also took a moment to pen a heartfelt message to his Bad Meets Evil partner, following a few key collaborations on Em's Music To Be Murdered By. "8 times .... I can name 48 reasons why he raps better than you," writes Royce. "48 people who’s lives he’s changed. Name 48 things he’s accomplished that nobody thought he could, EVER... Happy 48th to my brother ... The [goat] Debate your mother." And for added emphasis, he made sure to include a vintage picture of Slim in the notorious pink Alf shirt.

Clearly, the rap game has nothing but love for Eminem, who continues to blaze trails in the art of emceeing to this day. Happy belated birthday!