Snoh Aalegra Taps 6LACK For "I Want You Around" Remix

Milca P.
November 03, 2019 23:00
I Want You Around (Remix)
Snoh Aalegra Feat. 6LACK

Snoh Aalegra updates her smooth track.


While it certainly didn't need one, Snoh Aalegra's "I Want You Around" track has received a welcomed refresher in the form of a remix featuring vocals from Altnat crooner 6LACK.

The original iteration first arrived in August ahead of Aalegra's Ugh, those feels again album. Three months later, not much has changed as Snoh's vocals effortlessly dance around 6LACK's with the two making for a smoldering duet that carefully extends the content of the track as they explore the yearning for a lost love. The new selection arrives shortly after Snoh also gave a facelift to her "Find Someone Like You" track with a One Voice Choir Remix.

Get into the "I Want Your Around" remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

I want you to be around for this here, this year
Next year, every year, you've been here for every tear
You complete me even though I'm whole on my own
I had you on ice like the snow when it's gone

SONGS Snoh Aalegra Taps 6LACK For "I Want You Around" Remix
