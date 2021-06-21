mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoh Aalegra Returns With "Lost You"

Mitch Findlay
June 21, 2021 12:59
Lost You
Snoh Aalegra
Produced by No I.D.

Snoh Aalegra announces her new album "TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES' with single "Lost You."


Snoh Aalegra has returned with "Lost You," a new single set to appear on her upcoming album TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES. Featuring fifteen tracks and appearances from Tyler, The Creator and James Fauntleroy, the project marks her first official release since her sophomore album Ugh, Those Feels Again. 

Produced by No I.D with additional co-production by Maneesh, Snoh's new drop finds her reflecting over an emotional instrumental fueled by atmospheric synths and a slick bass groove. "Every time I say that I'm through, and even though I know it ain't right," she sings. "Said I wasn't gon' spend the night, here I am right back with you." 

"I was in the studio with No I.D. finishing up the album, and he just played these drums of "Lost You," she explains, speaking on the track's creation on Apple Music 1. "I instantly fell in love with them. I just knew where I wanted to go with it straight away. It evoked this melancholy in me, and the song paints all the emotions you go through. You're in one of those relationships you know you're not supposed to be in, but you keep ending up together with this person over and over until it gets really toxic."

Check out the emotional new track now, as well as the complete tracklist to Snoh's upcoming TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES album to land on July 9th, 2021.

1. INDECISIVE
2. LOST YOU
3. IN YOUR EYES
4. JUST LIKE THAT
5. NEON PEACH feat. Tyler, The Creator
6. WE DON'T HAVE TO TALK ABOUT IT
7. TANGERINE DREAM
8. TEMPORARY HIGHS
9. VIOLET SKIES
10. IN THE MOMENT feat. Tyler, The Creator
11. ON MY MIND feat. James Fauntleroy
12. TASTE
13. EVERYTHING
14. DYING 4 YOUR LOVE
15. SAVE YOURSELF

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Every time I say that I'm through,
And even though I know it ain't right,
Said I wasn't gon' spend the night,
Here I am right back with you

Snoh Aalegra No I.D. temporary highs in the violet skies
