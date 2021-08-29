No celebrity is safe from unfounded dating rumors, even Snoh Aalegra. Over the weekend, Snoh, who is a few months removed from the release of Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies, and Joe Budden ended up running into each other and taking a photo which quickly spurred rumors that they were romantically linked. In all honesty, it's partially due to the photo Joe Budden chose to post on his page. The candid image shows Budden appearing to whisper in Snoh Aalegra's ear with the caption reading, "And lemme tell you another thing about pianos.... (she's not for play!!)."

The lighthearted post prompted a false narrative that Snoh Aalegra, personally, shut down on social media. She shared a message on Twitter vehemently denying that she and Joe Budden have any romantic connection after meeting for a matter of seconds. "So I run in to Joe Budden and speak to him for 10 seconds at an event, A pic was taken, and now ppl say we are dating ??????? You guys are actually insane. Get a life," she tweeted. One fan noted that she shared the message across all social platforms. She quoted the tweet along with several skull emojis.

It appears that the two likely ran into each other at the 18th anniversary celebration of Jay-Z's 40/40 club. All the stars came out including Swizz Beatz, Benny The Butcher, and more.

Check out Snoh Aalegra's tweets below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.