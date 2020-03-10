Snoh Aalegra is officially joining the Roc Nation family after the most successful year in her music career. The deal she has signed is an official joint label venture between Roc Nation and ARTium Recordings, a company that she has been signed to for the past five years and was developed by legendary producer, No I.D. ARTium Recordings currently has one of the most esteemed rosters is all of music with acts like Common, Cocaine 80s, Jhene Aiko, Vince Staples, and more. Now, with Snoh Aalegra teaming up with Jay Z's Roc Nation imprint, she's preparing to take her already majorly successful career to the next level in the coming years.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

At the tender age of just nine-years-old Aalegra, born Shahrzad Fooladi, began writing her own music. At 13, the Persian songstress signed her very first artist development deal with Sony Music Sweden in 2001. Now, after years of hard work and dedication the "Situationship" singer has released two studio albums in the past three years with her most successful being her sophomore musical offering, Ugh, Those Feels Again (2019). The 32-year-old's sonically soothing vibrations allowed her to peak at the 39th slot on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and 76 on the Billboard Hot 200 Albums chart.

With a hit album that has garnered the attention of both R&B and hip-hop purists, the new Roc Nation signee is headed on tour in the coming weeks. Check out Snoh Aalegra's upcoming Spring 2020 Tour dates below as well as a clip from NPR Tiny Desk Concert in the video provided below. The full mini-concert can be viewed, here.

March 18 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

March 20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

March 21 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

March 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

March 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

March 28 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

March 31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

April 1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

April 3 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

April 7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

April 8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

April 10 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

April 11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

April 13 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

April 15 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

April 19 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

April 22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

April 24 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre