Snoh Aalegra Fantasizes About Better Times On "Tangerine Dream"

Snoh Aalegra is one of the best r&b artists in the world right now and with each new project, she showcases tremendous growth that has fans clamoring for more. After a two-year wait, fans were blessed on Friday as Snoh came through with her highly-anticipated project Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies. The project contains some incredible r&b slow jams that will have you yearning for cuffing season. A standout on the album is "Tangerine Dream," which has Snoh yearning for better days.

Throughout this song, Aalegra sings about her relationship and how things were better at the beginning. She reimagines the first date she had with her man and how there was a spark that had her feeling like he was the one. Now, she fantasizes about meeting up with him on the same plane although now they are simply strangers to one another. It's a sad vibe but one that fits the aesthetics of the album to perfection.

Quotable Lyrics:

Do you remember our first date?

That juicy fruit that you wouldn't name

I loved your accent, but you wouldn't say it

Became a game that we start to play