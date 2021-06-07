Iranian-Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra rose onto the mainstream scene when her hit jazzy R&B ballad “I Want You Around” from her 2019 album Ugh, Those Feels Again reached number one on the Billboard Adult R&B chart.

The single, accompanied by a dreamy music video featuring actor Michael B. Jordan, was widely praised by artists across genres such as and. The singer then remixed the song with rapper and singer 6LACK, giving the song even more exposure.

Subsequent singles such as “Whoa” continued to receive amazing responses, leading to her highly viewed NPR Tiny Desk Performance and a remix of the song featuring Pharell.

2020 was a wildly successful year for the 33-year-old, who all within the span of a few months was signed onto Roc Nation, won Best New Artist at the Soul Train Awards, and Best New R&B Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

After her sophomore album tour, Aalegra jumped on features with frequent collaborator rapper Vince Staples for his album V Tape, and on a track called “You Save Me” for Alicia Keys. The star also collaborated with the just-as-smooth R&B singer Giveon, and rapper Rejjie Snow.

The singer is back with more songs to sway to on summer nights with her new album, TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIESis set to release everywhere on July 9, 2021. The 15-track record includes two features from rapper Tyler the Creator and one feature from singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy.

Fans rejoiced at the announcement on social media, celebrating the release of new music after two years since her last album release.

TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES is currently available for preorder on all platforms. Let us know if you're excited for Snoh's new music.