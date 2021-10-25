Snoh Aalegra & Tyler, The Creator Team Up For 80s-Themed "NEON PEACH" Video

Visuals for the Tyler, the Creator-assisted "NEON PEACH" are finally here.

When Snoh Aalegra dropped TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES earlier this year, the world-renowned singer-songwriter gave us one of the most cohesive and emotionally-put-together projects of the year.

Dancing from the pain of lost love to the excitement of new love, Aalegra followed up her last album, Ugh, Those Feels Again, with 15 songs featuring her signature ability to transform everyday occurrences and simple emotions into pieces of beautiful music.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"NEON PEACH," the album's fifth track and first of two Tyler, the Creator appearances, was an immediate hit with fans, boasting 80s synths and Aalegra getting all-the-way into her R&B bag, while Tyler ushered out the Igor era, making space for Call Me If You Get Lost. And in the newly-released visuals for "NEON PEACH," both Snoh and Tyler have a ton of fun, bouncing between looks and settings, all while delivering one of the best songs of 2021.

From the science lab to a futuristic silver room to a tea party in front of some Southwestern mountains, the stunning "NEON PEACH" video sees both artists flexing their musical and fashion prowesses over production from Tyler himself.

Check out the visuals for "NEON PEACH" and let us know what you think in the comments.