Snoh Aalegra & Tyler, The Creator Get Groovy On "NEON PEACH"

Aron A.
July 10, 2021 13:54
Tyler, The Creator makes two guest appearances on Snoh Aalegra's new album, "Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies."


Snoh Aalegra just returned with her latest body of work, Temprary Highs In The Violet Skies. Over the months, she's slowly unveiled new singles in anticipation of the project's release and as usual, she didn't disappoint. The 15-song project boasts incredible production with contributions from Terrace Martin, Sevn Thomas, and Tyler, The Creator, who appears twice on the tracklist as a featured guest appearance. 

The two connect for the first time on the project for "NEON PEACH." Tyler's production touch has Pharrell's influence written all over it with a dash of funk, soul, and 80s pop sprinkled across. It does sound like it could've made one of Tyler's projects but Snoh's vocal performance delivers a danceable vibe for the summer.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Drunk collar, me the Don Dada
Gyal come with, hit it off, piñata
Sweet as the guts, then you can sit on the steps
But make a choice 'cause you 'bout to lose your spot on the jet

