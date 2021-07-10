Snoh Aalegra & Tyler, The Creator Get Groovy On "NEON PEACH"

Snoh Aalegra just returned with her latest body of work, Temprary Highs In The Violet Skies. Over the months, she's slowly unveiled new singles in anticipation of the project's release and as usual, she didn't disappoint. The 15-song project boasts incredible production with contributions from Terrace Martin, Sevn Thomas, and Tyler, The Creator, who appears twice on the tracklist as a featured guest appearance.

The two connect for the first time on the project for "NEON PEACH." Tyler's production touch has Pharrell's influence written all over it with a dash of funk, soul, and 80s pop sprinkled across. It does sound like it could've made one of Tyler's projects but Snoh's vocal performance delivers a danceable vibe for the summer.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Drunk collar, me the Don Dada

Gyal come with, hit it off, piñata

Sweet as the guts, then you can sit on the steps

But make a choice 'cause you 'bout to lose your spot on the jet