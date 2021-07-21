Finally crumbling to the annoying bi-weekly debate about her ethnicity, Roc Nation singer Snoh Aalegra has addressed the confusion about her background, telling us the facts once and for all.

There have been many questions asked about Snoh's ethnicity, especially as she continues to rise in the R&B world. Every other week, it feels like people have something to say about where she comes from, so much like BIA did a few days ago, Snoh spoke up and closed the conversation for good, revealing her ethnic background in a tweet.



Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

"I’m just seeing the usual bi-weekly debate on Twitter about my ethnicity. My heritage and bloodline is not a philosophical topic. I have hard facts for you all," wrote Snoh on Twitter this week. "FOR THE LAST TIME: I am 100% IRANIAN, I am a part of the population from south of Iran where people have darker complexion. I was born and raised in Sweden as a second generation immigrant. I have zero Swedish blood but I do consider myself Swedish since that is the country I grew up in."

Snoh was born in Uppsala, Sweden and grew up in Enköping, Sweden. After her parents divorced, she moved to Stockholm with her mother.

She recently released her third studio album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, which you can check out here.