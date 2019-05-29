The latest news sees former SNL cast member, Chris Kattan, claiming in his new book that T.V. producer, Lorne Michaels, had once pressured him to have sex with a director to ensure she would stay attached to the 1990s comedy film “A Night At The Roxbury.”

Last year, Kattan appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, alongside fellow SNL cast members, Tracy Morgan, Chris Kattan, and Horatio Sanz (as well as Ariana Grande) to recreate their classic Saturday Night Live Christmas skit. The comedian had been occupying his time with writing his new memoir: Baby Don't Hurt Me in which he recalls an incident with SNL producer Lorne Michaels and director Amy Heckerling, who had come onto him (and who was also set to take control of the 1998 movie). Kattan, then 27, writes that he rebuffed the 43-year-old “Clueless” director’s advances.

Lorne Michaels via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

He goes on to say that he had gotten a call from a “furious” Michaels the next day, who allegedly told him Heckerling was considering backing out of the project. Michaels allegedly told him that Paramount would "only do the movie if Amy signed on as a director, not as a producer,” and if he “wanted to make sure the movie happened, then [he] had to keep Amy happy.”

“Chris, I’m not saying you have to f–k her, but it wouldn’t hurt,” Michaels had allegedly said. An SNL spokesperson denied Kattan’s claims saying, “This did not happen.” Show reps also said that the publisher never contacted them to verify the claims from the book.

Amy Heckerling via Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Kattan professes that, eventually, he and Heckerling had a consensual sexual encounter on the couch in her office. “She thought it would be fun to have sex on Lorne’s desk,” he wrote. “Wow, what a great idea! Jesus Christ. I said a polite ‘F–k, no!’ to that, so we ended up going to her office and having sex on … yep, you guessed it, the ‘casting couch.’ ”

Kattan writes that he was attracted to Heckerling but at the same time “was very afraid of the power she and Lorne wielded over my career,” ultimately deciding not to tell anyone. In the end, Heckerling signed on as a producer, with John Fortenberry signing on as director.