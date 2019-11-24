Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live was a star-studded event. After a surprise appearance from Ryan Reynolds and Tracy Morgan during the opening monologue, the show brought out Woody Harrelson, Maya Rudolph, Larry David and Kate McKinnon for a parody of the most recent Democratic debate.

Each candidate got their fair share of ripping. Larry David handled Bernie Sanders saying “I'm very proud of the fact that I was the first heart attack patient to show up to the emergency room in a city bus.” Harrelson's Biden was great as well. "I just want everyone to know, America, I see you,” he began. “And I see the faces you all make when I talk. You're scared—scared I'll say something off-color or even worse, on color. What I want you to know is, you should be scared, because I'm always one second away from calling Cory Booker ‘Barack.’”

Even Fred Armisen popped up by the end playing Michael Bloomberg who just announced his bid this morning. “Did somebody say billionaire?” he said walking onto the stage. “I tipped the doorman $30 million. I’d love to see Trump supporters come up with a conspiracy theory about a Jewish billionaire with his own media company. Good luck making that stick!"

