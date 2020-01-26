Saturday Night Live returned this weekend with musical guest Halsey, but the most notable musical performance came during the episode's "Weekend Update" segment, where Melissa Villaseñor tackled this year's Best Picture nominations in a series of "white male rage" songs.

Villaseñor begins her song for Joker describing what she feels is only ostensibly the film's plot, before announcing "the thing that this movie is really about," which is "white male rage."

Colin retorts by saying "I don't remember that song in Joker, and I watch that movie every day while I work out."

She goes on to hit The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 1917. Before finishing, she takes a stab about Little Women being snubbed despite big performances because of, again, "white male rage."

The Little Women mention is a salient argument: Female directors infamously have failed to be recognized by the Academy. Booksmart director Oliva Wilde recently spoke with Vulture about Greta Gerwig's snub saying, “It’s hard because you look at someone like Greta Gerwig — her film was nominated for Best Picture, so surely she deserved a Best Director nomination. How can you recognize a film for Best Picture and not award that director with the same recognition? And she deserves it... Critically, women’s films did better this year than men’s films. It’s gotta mean that there’s progress. It’s complicated.”

