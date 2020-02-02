JJ Watt hosted this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, and just in time for the Super Bowl, fit in a number of football-related sketches.

For "Madden 21," Watt is invited to record his voice over for in-game dialogue, but things quickly take a turn towards the absurd when he's told to say some embarrassing things.

“God I suck today!” Watt is told to yell.

“It kinda sounds like video game JJ Watt messes up a lot,” Watt says in response.

After being reassured all is well, he continues, “Go ahead and boo me! At least I'm not in a wheelchair like that little boy right there!”

"What? Dude, I would never say that. That's awful, man," he interrupts himself to say.

Watt goes on to say even more absurd dialogue for one of the better sketches from the episode.

Hosting SNL, Watt joins a number of renowned NFL players who have been invited to the show. Both Peyton and Eli Manning have hosted in years past, as has Tom Brady.

Watt's Houston Texans lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs this year. Watt has yet to make it past the Divisional Round of the playoffs.