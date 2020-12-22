As millions of his fans will be with their loved ones this holiday season, John Mulaney has checked himself into rehab. The comedian and Saturday Night Live writer has reportedly entered himself into a 60-day program in Pennsylvania to help with his addictions to cocaine and alcohol. In the past, Mulaney has been open about his vices, admitting in interviews that he began drinking at 13-years-old "for attention" because he was funny when he was intoxicated.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Page Six reports that they have spoken with a "source" who confirmed that Mulaney entered rehab this past weekend. “John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health," the person shared. "His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately, he has struggled again during the pandemic." They added, "He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab.”

Mulaney has struggled with sobriety, but after going cold turkey, he was able to stave off his addictions for years. Following the announcement regarding his rehab stint, support poured in from Mulaney's fellow entertainers as well as the public at large. There were some who made fun of his addiction, but overall, people seemed to stand behind him. Check out a few responses below.

[via]