Baby Yoda seems to be everywhere since the debut of Disney's The Mandalorian, even Saturday Night Live.

During the most recent episode of SNL, Kyle Mooney dressed up as the adorable character for an interview on the show's Weekend Update. There's one important distinction between this Baby Yoda and Yoda from the show: Mooney's Baby Yoda can talk.

"I've been blessed," Mooney tells Michael Che. "People are liking the show. All the memes, and the fans. Some sliding in the DMs a little bit. Not saying nothing, but it's been very beneficial. And let's just leave it at that."

Mooney goes on to say that he's got a Netflix special coming up, a clothing brand and more.

He concludes the bit calling out another cute character from Avengers, "Baby Groot, do me a favor. Keep my name out of your tree mouth before I snap you like a twig."

Speaking of Avengers, Scarlett Johansson hosted the episode and presented an Avengers-themed opening monologue that included Kenan Thompson as Nick Furry, Pete Davidson in control of the infinity stones, and more. Check out the monologue here.

You can see the actual Baby Yoda on the next episode of The Mandalorian, which drops on Disney+ Friday.