Yesterday, two new colorways of the AdidasYeezy Foam Runner were released to the masses. The "Mineral Blue" and "Sand" colorways were heavily hyped by fans and considering the aura around the Foam Runner, it should come as no surprise that there were numerous sneakerheads looking to get their hands on some pairs. There were various sneaker boutiques carrying the shoe, and Concepts in Boston was one of them.

Unfortunately, the boutique is now being accused of some bizarre tactics, thanks to a video that was passed around on social media. In the clip below, you can see some people doing push-ups in a bid to get their hands on some shoes. This practice is fairly demeaning and there were many would-be consumers who were very upset at what went down.

"The fuckery that’s Boston location pulled today was uncalled for and should be ashamed of themselves. They had people lined up for hours fir them to come out and pick random people and then have them do push ups like this was a circus," Twitter user @jackie_cvshorty wrote.

Sneaker boutiques have been ramping up their tactics to weed out resellers, although making people do push-ups on the street is a bit ridiculous. At the end of the day, no shoe is worth more than your dignity.

