Being a sneakerhead is a bit of a wild game sometimes because you never know what you're going to have to do in order to cop some shoes. When sneakers are limited, it means you're going to have to put in extra time to secure the pair that you want. For instance, you may have to have multiple tabs open for an online release or you'll even have to line up for hours just for the chance at getting a pair.

Over the weekend, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Fearless" came out and it was fairly highly sought after. One consumer in Michigan went to the sneaker boutique Burn Rubber although he was late and ended up far back in the line. To compromise, he agreed to eat some tequila worms as long as he was guaranteed a pair of shoes. Based on the video below, you can see that he actually did it.

Luckily, it appears as though he was able to get the shoes although he probably had an upset stomach in the process. This is yet another example of sneakerheads doing everything and anything to get their hands on some shoes, even if a disgusting act has to go down.

As for the store, well, they're getting some hefty criticism online. They haven't commented on the situation but from an outsider's perspective, it doesn't look too good.

[Via]