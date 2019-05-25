Sneaker Unboxing: PUMA Clyde Court "Summertime"

In celebration of the change of seasons, and the shift to outdoor basketball, PUMA Hoops is launching a vibrant "Summertime" colorway of the PUMA Clyde Court.

The special edition sneakers come in an eye-catching green and black checkered knit upper, equipped with hot pink detailing around the heel and hits of blue around the sock-like ankle collar. The Clyde Court "Summertime," priced at $120, will be available to purchase via PUMA.com and other select retailers starting this Saturday, May 25.

In the lead up to the release, PUMA Hoops launched a scavenger hunt of sorts by placing 100 green "Summertime" nets at some historic courts such as Rucker Park in New York City, Venice Beach in Los Angeles, 16th and Susquehanna Court in Philadelphia, Margaret Hie Ding Lin Park in Chicago and Flamingo Park in Miami. Each of these nets was marked with a limited edition PUMA Hoops tag. When cut down and sent to the @pumahoops IG account, it served as a voucher for a free pair of "Summertime" PUMA Clyde Court sneakers.

Even if you didn't cut down the nets, you can still score a pair of these eye-catching kicks on May 25.