Sneaker Unboxing: Pharrell x Human Made x Adidas Solar Glide Hu

Unboxing the latest Adidas collab from Pharrell & Human Made.

Pharrell and NIGO recently joined forces again for another Adidas x Human Made sneaker collaboration, this time featuring a trio of silhouettes, including the Solar Glide Hu.

The Solar Glides, priced at $160, are constructed of a pristine, white primeknit upper, highlighted by an embroidered red "HUMAN MADE" heart on the toe. Additional details include white and grey speckled laces, an extra set of red laces, and the beloved Boost cushioning beneath it all.

As I said one too many times in the unboxing video, you simply can't go wrong with a pair of white Boosts - so long as you're willing to keep up with the maintenance.

Although the sneakers originally debuted on October 5, the Human Made x Adidas Solar Glides, as well as the similarly styled NMD HU ($250) and Tennis Hu ($130), are still available for retail price at select retailers.

Adidas