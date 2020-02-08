Sneaker Unboxing: EA Sports Madden NFL x Nike Air Max 90

Gamer sneakerheads rise up.

Last weekend, thousands of football fans descended down to Miami for the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. In the lead up to the big game, EA Sports put on their annual EA Sports Bowl event which shines a light on some of the best competitive Madden players out there. To celebrate the occasion, EA Sports teamed up with Nike for a special edition of the Nike Air Max 90. We were lucky enough to get our hands on the shoe and are bringing you an exclusive unboxing.

As you'll see in the video above, the shoe features a white leather and mesh upper with mismatching blue and red midsoles. You can find EA Sports Madden NFL 20 branding throughout the silhouette which makes the shoe even more specific to the occasion. From Miami easter eggs to customizable laces, this sneaker is perfect for the video game lover in your life.

Let us know what you think about the shoe, in the comments below.

Image via EA Sports