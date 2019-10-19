Sneaker Unboxing: Air Jordan 10 "Seattle"

Sonics-inspired Air Jordan 10s return for the first time in nearly 25 years.

The beloved Air Jordan 10 "Seattle" has finally returned to retailers for the first time since they released as part of the "City Series" way back in 1995.

The original Air Jordan 10 "City Series" released while Michael Jordan was away from the game, which is when Jordan Brand picked a handful of NBA stars, such as the Sonics' Kendall Gill, to debut several different Air Jordan 10 PEs on the court.

The collection consisted of the Seattle Supersonics colorway, as well as iterations for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings. The Chicago and Orlando 10s have been retro'd since the initial release, but October 19th marks the first time that the white, green and black colorway has resurfaced.

The Sonics-themed Air Jordan 10s are available now at all major retailers for the retail price of $190. GS sizes will also be available for $140 a pop.