Sneaker Unboxing: Air Jordan 1 Bloodline x Air Jordan 34 Eclipse

You can never go wrong with a pair of white, black and red Air Jordan 1s.

A white, black and red pair of Air Jordan 1s is a staple for any sneakerheads collection and Jordan Brand has no shortage of options to choose from. There have been countless such colorways released over the years, including a couple over the last 12 months alone.

The latest, dubbed the "Bloodline" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, will be making it's way to retailers across the country on Black Friday, November 29, for the retail price of $160. The special edition colorway is inspired by the brand's “Who Said Man Was Not Meant To Fly” ad from 1985, and as a nod to that commercial the kicks come equipped with an extra set of black laces bearing that phrase. As always, I expect the 1s to be a popular pickup when they release but with everything else going on during Black Friday, there should be plenty of pairs to go around.

And if you've already had your fill of white, black and red 1s, I also previewed the all-new "Eclipse" Air Jordan 34 which comes in a clean black & white color combo. As someone who hasn't been a fan of many Air Jordans after the Air Jordan XIV, it's truly difficult to find anything bad to say about the Air Jordan 34 - both on the court and as an everyday lifestyle sneaker. The kicks, priced at $180, are readily available today at all major retailers.

