Sneaker Unboxing: Adidas Harden Vol. 4 vs Harden Vol. 3

No Boost, no problem.

James Harden's fourth Adidas signature sneaker - the Adidas Harden Vol. 4 - has hit the market in multiple colorways and we were lucky to get our hands on the vibrant "Candy Paint" edition which pays tribute to Houston's slab car culture.

Adidas went in a completely different direction with the Harden Vol. 4 as opposed to The Beard's other signature sneakers, such as the Vol. 3, which I compared in this video. Most notably, the Vol. 4 ditches the beloved Boost cushioning in favor of the brand's new Lightstrike tooling which was first introduced on the laceless Adidas N3XT L3V3L sneaker.

"The process to create the Vol. 4 was a true collaboration with the Adidas design team that allowed me to voice my creativity and to blend different ideas into one shoe that would showcase both my style of play on the court and my sense of style walking out of the tunnel," says Harden. "Daniel Patrick has been setting trends with his use of bold looks and bright colors, so partnering with Daniel was the perfect way to highlight the design of the Vol. 4 and bring sport, fashion and culture together."

The "Candy Paint" Harden Vol. 4, priced at $130, is currently available at all major retailers, including Adidas.com.