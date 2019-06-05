mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sneaker Review: Marvel x Adidas Basketball "Heroes Among Us" Pack

Kyle Rooney
June 05, 2019 11:59
Unboxing Marvel and Adidas Basketball's "Heroes Among Us" collection.

Marvel and Adidas Basketball recently launched a special edition "Heroes Among Us" sneaker collection featuring five of Adidas' most popular basketball silhouettes - all of which were decked out to resemble Marvel superheroes. 

Included in the "Heroes Among Us" collection: the "Iron Man" Adidas Harden Vol. 3 and "Captain Marvel" Adidas Pro Vision, as well as a "Black Panther" Adidas Dame 5, "Nick Fury" Adidas TMac 1 and "Captain America" Adidas N3XT L3V3L. 

Each of the superhero-themed kicks released right around the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in April, but many of them can still be found for retail price at Adidas.com and select other retailers.

