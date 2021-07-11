mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sneakbo Drops New Mixtape "Jetski Wave 3"

Aron A.
July 11, 2021 16:56
Jetski Wave 3
Sneakbo

Sneakbo shares his latest mixtape, "Jetski Wave 3" ft. Backroad Gee, Pa Salieu, and more.


UK rapper Sneakbo won his fans over with the first installment in the Jetski Wave series. The grime artist, however, hasn't necessarily released a project in upwards of three years. He's maintained a presence with some solid guest appearances, along with collaborations and loose singles that have had fans at the edge of their seats hoping that Sneakbo would come through with a new body of work in the near future.

Sneakbo didn't disappoint and emerged this week with the third installment in the Jetski Wave series. Boasting sixteen songs in total, the album is packed with guest appearances. PA Salieu, Backroad Gee, M24, Stickz, and Ard Adz are just a few of the artists that pop up across the tracklist. 

Peep the project below. 

