The Nike Air Foamposite One is slated to return to major retailers such as Foot Locker, Footaction and Finish Line this weekend in an all-new "Habanero" snakeskin colorway.

As seen in the on-foot images embedded below, the iconic Foamposite upper is wrapped in a white and black snakeskin print, equipped with a black tongue and eyestay. Habanero detailing appears on the tongue, including the pull tab, as well as on the heel tab, forefoot Nike swoosh and outsole.

Priced at $230, the Habanero Snakeskin Foams will be up for grabs starting at 10am ET this Saturday, June 15. The kicks will also be available in kid's sizes ($180).

Check out some additional photos below.

Nike Air Foamposite One "Snakeskin"/Finish Line

Nike Air Foamposite One "Snakeskin"/Finish Line

Nike Air Foamposite One "Snakeskin"/Nike

Nike Air Foamposite One "Snakeskin"/Nike

Nike Air Foamposite One "Snakeskin"/Nike

Nike Air Foamposite One "Snakeskin"/Nike

Nike Air Foamposite One "Snakeskin"/Nike

Nike Air Foamposite One "Snakeskin"/Nike