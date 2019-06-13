Habanero Snakeskin Foams dropping this Saturday.
The Nike Air Foamposite One is slated to return to major retailers such as Foot Locker, Footaction and Finish Line this weekend in an all-new "Habanero" snakeskin colorway.
As seen in the on-foot images embedded below, the iconic Foamposite upper is wrapped in a white and black snakeskin print, equipped with a black tongue and eyestay. Habanero detailing appears on the tongue, including the pull tab, as well as on the heel tab, forefoot Nike swoosh and outsole.
Priced at $230, the Habanero Snakeskin Foams will be up for grabs starting at 10am ET this Saturday, June 15. The kicks will also be available in kid's sizes ($180).
Check out some additional photos below.