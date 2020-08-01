mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snakehips & Jess Glynne Collab With A Boogie & Davido On "Lie For You"

Alexander Cole
August 01, 2020 14:47
200 Views
00
0
Image via SnakeshipsImage via Snakeships
Image via Snakeships

Lie For You
Snakehips & Jess Glynne Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Davido

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Electronic duo Snakehips are here with an all-star cast of artists for their new track "Lie For You."


Electronic music duo Snakehips have been known for their wide array of tracks over the years and now, they are back with a new track that will certainly have you wanting to dance in this summer heat. The song is called "Lie For You" and has an all-star lineup of Jess Glynne, Davido, and even A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Glynne begins the track with a catchy and melodic vocal line that seamlessly transitions to Davido who gives us his signature bop. Finally, A Boogie pops in towards the end and offers up a lyrical yet melodic verse. All four artists merge together perfectly and create an undeniable hit that is a must-add for your summer playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't say you love me talking rah, rah
You say you hate it when I see you cry
You was my favorite 'cause you match my fly
Look, baby
I could have left you when I fall but I ain't that type
You lookin' for love but I ain't that guy
Hit him in his slugg had to paint that guy

Snakehips
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  200
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Snakehips Jess Glynne A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Davido Jess Glynne new song new music lie for you
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Snakehips & Jess Glynne Collab With A Boogie & Davido On "Lie For You"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject