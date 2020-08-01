Snakehips & Jess Glynne Collab With A Boogie & Davido On "Lie For You"

Electronic music duo Snakehips have been known for their wide array of tracks over the years and now, they are back with a new track that will certainly have you wanting to dance in this summer heat. The song is called "Lie For You" and has an all-star lineup of Jess Glynne, Davido, and even A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Glynne begins the track with a catchy and melodic vocal line that seamlessly transitions to Davido who gives us his signature bop. Finally, A Boogie pops in towards the end and offers up a lyrical yet melodic verse. All four artists merge together perfectly and create an undeniable hit that is a must-add for your summer playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't say you love me talking rah, rah

You say you hate it when I see you cry

You was my favorite 'cause you match my fly

Look, baby

I could have left you when I fall but I ain't that type

You lookin' for love but I ain't that guy

Hit him in his slugg had to paint that guy