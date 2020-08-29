mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoove'L's Flow Is Cold As Steel On "Chrome No Hearts"

Aron A.
August 29, 2020 12:44
183 Views
10
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Chrome No Hearts
Smoove'L

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Smoove'L is back with his latest single, "Chrome No Hearts."


If there's one artist that's really getting ready to blow, it's Smoove'L. Though a prominent member of the Brooklyn drill scene with a solid buzz, he hasn't received the same type of looks as his counterparts in the scene but he's revving up to blow. His infectious melodies are riddled with pain while he switches between flows effortlessly. This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Chrome No Hearts" that finds him playing to his strengths. He's delivering sweet harmonies as he declares himself as a "thief in the night" and crooning about his lady before switching to a menacing flow detailing paranoia and anger.

Smoove'L's had one hell of a run in 2020 so far. We're excited to see what he gets up to next. Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm the type to go buy me a Lambo', get mad 'cause they lookin'
N***as hatin' on me 'cause I got me some racks and they calling
I bet I take no check before I get checked, fuck 12 and fuck Central Bookings

Smoove'L
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  183
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Smoove'L
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Smoove'L's Flow Is Cold As Steel On "Chrome No Hearts"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject