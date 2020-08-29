Smoove'L's Flow Is Cold As Steel On "Chrome No Hearts"

If there's one artist that's really getting ready to blow, it's Smoove'L. Though a prominent member of the Brooklyn drill scene with a solid buzz, he hasn't received the same type of looks as his counterparts in the scene but he's revving up to blow. His infectious melodies are riddled with pain while he switches between flows effortlessly. This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Chrome No Hearts" that finds him playing to his strengths. He's delivering sweet harmonies as he declares himself as a "thief in the night" and crooning about his lady before switching to a menacing flow detailing paranoia and anger.

Smoove'L's had one hell of a run in 2020 so far. We're excited to see what he gets up to next. Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm the type to go buy me a Lambo', get mad 'cause they lookin'

N***as hatin' on me 'cause I got me some racks and they calling

I bet I take no check before I get checked, fuck 12 and fuck Central Bookings

