Smoove'L Spits Pure Fire On "Just A Dream"

Alex Zidel
March 31, 2020 10:39
Run Music/Interscope Records

Just A Dream
Smoove'L

Brooklyn rapper Smoove'L releases his new song and video for "Just A Dream."


Smoove'L is one of the main faces behind the surges of Brooklyn drill, rapping over hard beats originating from the United Kingdom. The rising star is looking for his next big hit, and he might have just come through with it, dropping "Just A Dream" in video form this week.

The new record sees Smoove'L going for two-and-a-half minutes of pure fire, rapidly going through his verses and offering the listener constant brain stimulation disguised as bars. Whether he's telling the world that he'll never work another dead-end job or bragging about his girl named Emily (while caressing her booty in a car), Smoove'L is somebody you want to take notice of right now.

Watch the new video below and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

He sleep, I creep, he sleep, we leave, police on scene I see them flee
I go and run hope they don't peek, told bro pull up with SUV
I hope the gas, it ain't on E, cuz we gon be in custody
But you know that I'm fast on feet
I show twelve ain't no punking me

Smoove'L
