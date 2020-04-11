mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoove'L Is Back With "I'M DA SH*T"

Aron A.
April 11, 2020 11:01
96 Views
10
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

I'M DA SH*T
Smoove'L

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Smoove'L drops off a brand new track.


Smoove'L continues to prove that he's coming for the throne with each hit and his latest banger, "I'M DA SHIT" is a clear declaration of his mission statement. The Brooklyn rapper's unique voice is eruptive and volatile, striking melodies over violent 808s before switching into an equally aggressive flow with utter raspiness commandeering the inflection of his voice. It's as if two different people hopped on the song together.

That's Smoove'L's strength, though and he plays into both of those incredibly well. With the release of his latest single along with songs like "Palm Angels," "2020" and "Just A Dream," clearly the Brooklyn-bred rapper is gearing up to make bigger waves once the world returns to normalcy again.

Peep Smoove'L's latest song "I'M DA SHIT" below."

Quotable Lyrics
I'mma keep it a stack
I don't want love, I'm into the cap
I wanna beat on the box (Beat on the box)
You the see opp? Where he at?

Smoove'L
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  96
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Smoove'L
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Smoove'L Is Back With "I'M DA SH*T"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject