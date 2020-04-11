Smoove'L Is Back With "I'M DA SH*T"

Smoove'L continues to prove that he's coming for the throne with each hit and his latest banger, "I'M DA SHIT" is a clear declaration of his mission statement. The Brooklyn rapper's unique voice is eruptive and volatile, striking melodies over violent 808s before switching into an equally aggressive flow with utter raspiness commandeering the inflection of his voice. It's as if two different people hopped on the song together.

That's Smoove'L's strength, though and he plays into both of those incredibly well. With the release of his latest single along with songs like "Palm Angels," "2020" and "Just A Dream," clearly the Brooklyn-bred rapper is gearing up to make bigger waves once the world returns to normalcy again.

Peep Smoove'L's latest song "I'M DA SHIT" below."

Quotable Lyrics

I'mma keep it a stack

I don't want love, I'm into the cap

I wanna beat on the box (Beat on the box)

You the see opp? Where he at?



