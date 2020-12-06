Smoove'L Is All About His Drip On "4 The Fashion"

Brooklyn artist Smoove'L has become a fan-favorite in his city and it's easy to see why as he has been steadily dropping some new tracks and projects over the past couple of years. He never leaves his fans waiting, which has made him one of the most consistent out. On Friday, the artist came through with his latest track "4 The Fashion" which is a song that definitely lives up to its name.

Throughout the track, the artist can be heard delivering bars about his clothes and some of the high fashion brands he can be found wearing. This is all done over a lowkey yet hypnotic beat that allows Smoove'L to carry the track on his own.

You can give this track a spin, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I wear Dior, this shit brand new

I madÐµ ten bands, you ain't make two

I catch a vibe when I'm dippin' in the coupe

I can make your friends chose me over you

Get off my dick, I don't know you