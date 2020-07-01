Smoove'L Flexes His Versatility On New Track "Turn Left Turn Right"

Smoove'L has been building his profile as one of the most melodic drill rappers in Brooklyn, bringing new flavor to the rap sub-genre with each release. He's one of the most versatile artists coming out of the city and that much becomes clear once again on his new single "Turn Left Turn Right."

Released via Run Music and Interscope Records, Smoove'L is officially back just a short while after dropping his Boy From Brooklyn project. He spits blunt bars in the Keylo-directed video, heading into the function and getting us in the mood for a post-rona party.

The video ends with a message from the rapper, who asks viewers not to lose focus of what's important, demanding justice for George Floyd and the countless other Black lives lost at the hands of police brutality and racism.

Have a listen to Smoove'L's brand new single below and let us know if you're rocking with him.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby who fucking with me? Ain't no competitor

Shitting on opps, getting this guap, I'm way ahead of them

She got a n***a and I got a bitch, it ain't no telling tho

I'm feeling very elite, n***as know I got the streets