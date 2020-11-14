mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoove'L Delivers Raw Energy On His New Track "Period"

Alexander Cole
November 14, 2020 09:31
Smoove'L continues to rep Brooklyn drill with new single "Period."


Smoove'L has been steadily making a name for himself in the Brooklyn drill scene and he is someone who has received co-signs from the likes of Pop Smoke and Travis Scott. His energetic flows and tracks have made him a fan-favorite in the Brooklyn scene and on Friday, he came through and dropped a brand new single called "Period."

This track features everything fans love about Smoove'L as he delivers some catchy vocal lines that are full of raw energy. As for the production, we get a heavy drill beat with plenty of 808 slides and piercing orchestral synths to go around. It's another solid effort from the artist, and you can stream it, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She got a body like a diva (She got a body like a diva)
And she single so I need her (And she single so I need her)
She hella pretty, I Céline her (Pretty, I Céline her)
I make her roll me up a beater (Roll me up a beater)

Reject