Smoove'L Continues To Impress On New Banger "Billie Green"

Brooklyn drill has been having a massive moment over the last couple of years. Thanks to artists like Pop Smoke, the dark and menacing sound has become a staple in hip-hop and there are various talented artists holding up the mantle. One of those artists is none other than Smoove'L who has been incredibly consistent with his output. He is always dropping dope new tracks and on Friday, he dropped yet another in "Billie Green."

With this track, we get those signature drill 808s where they slide smoothly in and out of transition. As for Smoove'L's performance, his voice commands your attention and his bars are both methodical and playful. It makes for a great listen and if you need something to get your amped up in the gym, "Billie Green" could very well be the song for you.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ran out of dat za had to are stock

Moncler keep warm I got the streets hot

I put a Queens bitch ina AP like Latifah

I get the head then I dip asta la vista