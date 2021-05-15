mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoove'L Continues To Impress On New Banger "Billie Green"

Alexander Cole
May 15, 2021 10:44
44 Views
00
0
Image via Smoove'LImage via Smoove'L
Image via Smoove'L

Billie Green
Smoove'L

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Smoove'L shows why he continues to ascend the Brooklyn drill ranks, on "Billie Green."


Brooklyn drill has been having a massive moment over the last couple of years. Thanks to artists like Pop Smoke, the dark and menacing sound has become a staple in hip-hop and there are various talented artists holding up the mantle. One of those artists is none other than Smoove'L who has been incredibly consistent with his output. He is always dropping dope new tracks and on Friday, he dropped yet another in "Billie Green." 

With this track, we get those signature drill 808s where they slide smoothly in and out of transition. As for Smoove'L's performance, his voice commands your attention and his bars are both methodical and playful. It makes for a great listen and if you need something to get your amped up in the gym, "Billie Green" could very well be the song for you.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ran out of dat za had to are stock
Moncler keep warm I got the streets hot
I put a Queens bitch ina AP like Latifah
I get the head then I dip asta la vista

Smoove'L
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  44
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Smoove'L Billie Green new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Smoove'L Continues To Impress On New Banger "Billie Green"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject