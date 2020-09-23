Smoove'L Comes Through With "Wait A Minute"

The new sound of Brooklyn has started a wave across the world. The Brooklyn Drill sound has impacted pockets of the world you probably wouldn't imagine Chief Keef's influence to reach. But it has. Even though the regional sound within BK has been defined, it continues to evolve. Smoove'L has been applauded on numerous occasions for his take on the sound. Bringing his sing-rap delivery that balances out the aggressive production, he returned with his new single, "Wait A Minute" earlier this weekend. Smoove'L showcases his pop-sensibilities through Omar Grand's sinister beat through his auto-tuned melodies while reflecting on the streets and the women that surround him.

Check out his latest project, Boy From Brooklyn and press play on his latest single, "Wait A Minute" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I adore her

So I might as well Dior her

I can't do them bitches who boring

And brodie just made him a pack, he hit him a home run

