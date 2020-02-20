mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoove'L Claims "2020" As His Year On New Single

Aron A.
February 20, 2020 14:54
2020
Brooklyn drill rapper Smoove'L claims 2020 as his year on his new single.


As the Brooklyn drill scene continues to expand beyond those who spearheaded the movement, there's a major spotlight on artists like Smoove'L who are only beginning to get their careers off of the ground. Already having regional prominence, his appearance on Casanova's "D&D" with Fivio Foreign was a major look. Now, he's back with a new single titled, "2020." Serving honeyed hums over a menacing drill instrumental, Smoove'L comes through with a classic "flexin' on my ex" record detailing disloyalty and trust issues. "You had a chance with me/ Too bad you lost it/ And I don't need know friendship/ No, I won't force it," he raps on the record with auto-tune lacing his vocals.

Take a look at Smoove'L's latest single below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from the Brooklyn rapper.

Quotable Lyrics
It's 2020
I ain't with the bullshit
I ain't with the funny money
I got shooters with me lookin' cautious

