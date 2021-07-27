New York rapper Smoove'L was reportedly arrested over the weekend on gun charges. According to Say Cheese TV and Kollege Kidd, two hip-hop blogs on Instagram, a woman called the police and reported that the rapper had a weapon inside of his house, which led to his arrest. He is reportedly expected to appear in court today.

The recording artist, whose real name is Lefty Sanders, is best known for his songs "Apollo" and "Just A Dream." He was recently arrested in April of this year after running a red light when cops found a loaded gun in his car. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, as well as a license plate and traffic violation.

We have reached out to Smoove'L's team to confirm the report and issue a statement. We will update this article when we hear back.

Smoove'L is one of the present stars of Brooklyn, making his name in the last few years as one of the most skilled rappers in the city. Last year, he released a couple of new projects, Boy From Brooklyn and Ice Cups and Shootouts. This year, he's come through with a few singles, including "Grime," "Billie Green," and more.

